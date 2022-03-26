ajc logo
X

Henry school board OK’s data center upgrade

The school board approved a number of equipment upgrades.

caption arrowCaption
The school board approved a number of equipment upgrades.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
52 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Education voted March 14 to approve a $3,278,732 upgrade to the virtualized server environment in the district’s data center.

Officials said the improvements will result in increased capacity and added efficiency, while some equipment was installed five or six years ago and is due to be updated.

Also approved was the renewal of the district’s lease agreement with Ricoh Systems at a cost of $1,117,995.84. That total is slightly less than the previous year, according to officials, and some equipment that has been in use for three years or more will be replaced with new equipment under the terms of the agreement.

Information: schoolwires.henry.k12.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Stockbridge zoning map approved by council
Henry board OK’s repair contracts, rezoning request
Zoning, annexation matters addressed in Hampton
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top