Henry school board moves to start year online

The Henry County Board of Education voted at a July 17 special called meeting to have all students under a remote learning platform, continuing what had been done during the final three months of the previous school year.
Officials spent the past several weeks considering various scenarios, including one in which students would return to campus as normal when classes were scheduled to resume Aug. 3. Parents were given until July 17 to let officials know what they preferred, and 64 percent of the 36,000 students’ families that responded indicated a preference for online learning to start the year.
Just over 43,000 students are enrolled in the district for 2020-2021.