Henry road closing for drainage repair work

A portion of Lake Dow Road is closing due to drainage work, Henry County officials announced recently. Beginning May 10, the road will be closed to thru traffic between Hwy. 81 and Rosser Road for headwall installation work on each end of a recently installed pipe. The full closure location is just east of the driveway at 235 Lake Dow Road. According to officials, the closure will remain in place until the work is complete and the road can be reopened to thru traffic. A map was released by the county showing the approximate closure location and detour route. Motorists who wish to access Hwy. 81 at a signalized intersection are advised to use North Bethany Road. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.