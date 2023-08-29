Henry park renamed for Barham

Exclusive
Credit: Henry County government

Credit: Henry County government

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
35 minutes ago
North Ola Park has been officially renamed in memory of a former Henry County commissioner. The decision to change the name to Gary Barham Park came at the Aug. 14 meeting of the Board of Commissioners. Barham served as a commissioner from 2013 until his death in 2021.

“This decision is a testament to Commissioner Barham’s unwavering dedication and the indelible impact he left on our community,” one county official said, adding that his legacy “is beautifully reflected in the park’s transformation, as he passionately led initiatives to enhance and upgrade its facilities.” A large number of Barham’s family members attended the meeting in which he was honored.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

