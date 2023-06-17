Henry park project completed

Henry County officials gathered June 8 at Nash Farm Park to unveil a new event pavilion that is now available for public use. It sits atop a hill overlooking the park and is now available for rent through the Parks & Recreation Department.

According to officials, the facility is 2,460 square feet and includes a stacked stone fireplace, curved seat wall, and seating for up to 225 people. That is expected to be enough space to accommodate a wide variety of events.

Construction was completed at a cost of $1.16 million with an additional $98,500 for design work. All of that was funded using SPLOST dollars.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.