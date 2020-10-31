Henry officials allocating $332K in CARES Act money

Two Henry County organizations will receive $332,740 in CARES Act funding from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to provide assistance for homeless and transient citizens. The agreement was recently accepted by a vote of the Henry County Board of Commissioners.
Connecting Henry and Haven House will facilitate the distribution of funding from the DCA’s Emergency Solution Grants Program for emergency shelter (hotel/motel vouchers), homeless prevention, rapid rehousing and/or street outreach, according to a county staff report. Through partnerships with other agencies, this money will also help people in Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Jasper, Lamar and Spalding counties.