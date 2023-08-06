Henry millage rate remains steady

Henry County’s millage is set to remain at 12.733 mills for the eighth consecutive year. The Board of Commissioners voted Aug. 1, after its third required public hearing, to approve the rate based on the amount owed for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value, which is determined as 40 percent of fair market value.

Tax commissioner Michael Harris explained at the meeting how the millage rate is calculated and outlined the homestead exemption as well as the frozen exemption, which was enacted in 2004 and freezes the amount of taxes paid based on a home’s value for the previous year in which homestead was filed.

Public hearings were required by law because, with property values going up, an unchanged millage rate still means property owners are paying more in taxes.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.