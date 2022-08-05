ajc logo
Henry libraries reopen for Saturday service

Cochran Library in Stockbridge.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
Patrons of Henry County’s five public libraries will once again be able to access them in person on weekends.

A statement released July 18 from the Henry County Library System confirmed that all locations will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning in August.

The change was made possible when the Board of Commissioners recently voted to increase library funding to restore Saturday hours for the first time since 2010. Library system director Kathryn Pillatzki said this has been the top request from the public for the past 12 years.

A number of special Saturday events at all five locations have been planned for August.

Information: henrylibraries.org.

