Henry libraries reopen for Saturday service

A statement released July 18 from the Henry County Library System confirmed that all locations will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning in August.

The change was made possible when the Board of Commissioners recently voted to increase library funding to restore Saturday hours for the first time since 2010. Library system director Kathryn Pillatzki said this has been the top request from the public for the past 12 years.