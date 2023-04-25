Henry fire station closed, staff relocated

Officials said April 18 that Fire Station 5 on Elm Street in Hampton was evacuated “to ensure the health and well-being of personnel and all persons onsite.” There will be no reduction in services and the county will maintain use of all fire apparatus, according to the county report.

Fire Chief Jonathan Burnette said the department will still effectively provide emergency services for the Hampton area from temporary locations, and that the long-term goal is to secure a location to build a new station using SPLOST funds.