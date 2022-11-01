ajc logo
Henry facilities to get security cameras

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A $214,489 allocation for the installation of security cameras at various county facilities was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 18 regular meeting.

A proposal brought forward by three different county departments called for cameras to be added at the Work Camp Road campus as well as all four county senior centers. The cameras will also be accessed and available to the Henry County Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center when necessary.

The cost of this action will be covered by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The vote to approve was unanimous.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
22h ago
