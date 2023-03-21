Henry eyeing 2025 opening for aquatic center

Officials said planning is projected to conclude this month with construction bids being solicited in April. A notice to proceed will then be issued in July, with an 18-month timeline estimated to complete the project. The aquatic center was on the capital projects list of the most recent county SPLOST approved a couple of years ago, with $22 million earmarked for its development. It is planned for a site in McDonough just east of I-75 and near the main county administrative complex.

