Bill to limit health care for transgender kids heads to governor’s desk
Henry eyeing 2025 opening for aquatic center

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A new aquatic center planned for Henry County will be open in early 2025, assuming no major delays, according to an update presented to the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its March 7 regular meeting.

Officials said planning is projected to conclude this month with construction bids being solicited in April. A notice to proceed will then be issued in July, with an 18-month timeline estimated to complete the project. The aquatic center was on the capital projects list of the most recent county SPLOST approved a couple of years ago, with $22 million earmarked for its development. It is planned for a site in McDonough just east of I-75 and near the main county administrative complex.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

