Henry eyeing 2025 opening for aquatic center

A new aquatic center planned for Henry County will be open in early 2025, assuming no major delays, according to an update presented to the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its March 7 regular meeting.
Officials said planning is projected to conclude this month with construction bids being solicited in April. A notice to proceed will then be issued in July, with an 18-month timeline estimated to complete the project. The aquatic center was on the capital projects list of the most recent county SPLOST approved a couple of years ago, with $22 million earmarked for its development. It is planned for a site in McDonough just east of I-75 and near the main county administrative complex.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author
Credit: Channel 2 Action News