Henry court buildings to get updated fiber optic cable

Technological upgrades are coming to nine county-owned buildings in downtown McDonough, including the courthouse. The Henry County Board of Commissioners recently voted to approve a $99,974.80 expenditure for ComTech to replace old and weathered multimode fiber optic cable and upgrade it to single mode fiber optic cabling. It will be routed directly from the Superior Court building to eight other buildings, including other courts, the District Attorney and public defender offices, and the elections and registration department.