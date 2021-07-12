ajc logo
Henry County water quality report now available

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
21 minutes ago

The Henry County Water Authority released its 2021 Henry County Water Quality Report the first week of July. According to officials, while the past 15 months have been one of the most challenging time periods ever for its regular operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the authority is in complete compliance with all regulatory requirements for drinking water safety and has had no violations of the industry’s drinking water quality standards in the past year.

The report, a federal regulatory requirement of public water utilities, can be reviewed online at http://waterqualityreport.hcwa.com/report.pdf. Hard copies are available at the HCWA headquarters, 1695 Hwy. 20 West in McDonough, or by mail after phoning 770-957-6659.

