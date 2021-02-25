Henry County water authority board names officers

The board elected Cletonya LaGrand-Stidom as chair. She has served on the board for two years. Two newly-appointed board members fill out the slate of officers, with Sandra Rozier elected vice chair and Siddiqa Gibson as secretary-treasurer. Rounding out the board are Jimmy Carter and Warren Holder, both of whom have served for one or more full terms.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Henry County Water Authority.