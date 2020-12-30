X

Henry County voters back to polls in Feb. for House race

Another special election is on the way.
Henry County | 17 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Voters in northeast Henry County will return to the polls in February for a special election to select a new state representative. Pam Stephenson, a Democrat, resigned her District 90 seat in September after 16 years in office. Her district includes portions of DeKalb and Rockdale counties. As she was not challenged by a Republican in the 2020 general election, the seat remains vacant until a special Democratic primary election takes place.

According to an announcement made Dec. 16 by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the special election is scheduled for Feb. 9 with a runoff Mar. 9 if necessary.

The last day to register to vote in this election is Jan. 11, with advance in-person and absentee voting set to begin Jan. 18.

