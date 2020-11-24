Henry County to host 2021 graduations at AMS

Graduating seniors at Henry County’s public schools will receive their diplomas in 2021 as their immediate predecessors did — in ceremonies at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Henry County Board of Education at its Nov. 9 regular meeting approved a contract with the Hampton facility that will allow each of the district’s 10 high schools to host its own graduation there on an evening in late May, with plenty of space for family and friends to attend even under continued social distancing guidelines. District officials made the decision now to prepare for whatever restrictions might be in place that could render school football stadiums inadequate.