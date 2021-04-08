Henry County to get state transit funds

Henry County will get nearly $350,000 in grant assistance for its transit department under a program the county has participated in for more than 30 years. The Board of Commissioners voted at its March 16 regular meeting to officially accept the Georgia Department of Transportation’s FY2022 grant for up to $192,067 in transit operating assistance, as well as up to $157,809 in federal and state assistance reimbursements for the purchase of two 16-passenger vehicles and one van with wheelchair lifts.