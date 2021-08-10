ajc logo
Henry County senior centers reopen full time

Heritage Senior Center.
Heritage Senior Center.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

All four of Henry County’s senior centers are open full-time for the first time in more than a year. The reopening became effective Aug. 2 at the Bear Creek, Hidden Valley, Locust Grove and Heritage centers, which are now open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Breakfast is available for $3 and lunch $4 at each of the centers.

Prior to this announcement, the centers were open four hours a day, three days a week, with no meals served inside although a drive-thru meal option was available. Masks are required in the senior centers and temperature checks will be taken for all visitors. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

