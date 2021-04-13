Henry County schools to get funding for nursing services

Henry County’s share of CARES Act funds to help expand school district nursing services is nearly $93,000 according to the Georgia Department of Education. A total of $5.8 million in funding is being provided to every school district in the state.
That money can be used to fund additional school nursing personnel, supplies, telehealth services and similar needs. Officials said that school nurses have been on the frontlines of several districts’ vaccination efforts. Funds were allocated to each school district based on the state funding formula for school nurses, with a $15,000 minimum allocation applied, ensuring small or rural school districts receive an adequate amount of base funding.