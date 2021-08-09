Henry County schools recognized by state board

Six public schools in Henry County made the list of Title I Reward Schools for the 2020-2021 school year. The list, recently released by the Georgia Department of Education, shows the five percent of Title I schools in the state which are making the most progress in improving the performance of all students over the two most recent years on statewide assessments. Data used to compile the list was from the 2018 and 2019 school years.
Honorees include Austin Road Elementary, Fairview Elementary, Hickory Flat Elementary, Pleasant Grove Elementary, Stockbridge Elementary, and Stockbridge Middle School. Across the state 157 schools in 77 school districts earned this recognition. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.