Henry County schools announce adjustments to COVID restrictions

New COVID protocols have been approved for Henry County schools.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Education convened May 3 for a special called meeting and announced updates to COVID-19 protocols for the school district.

Seating capacities at indoor and outdoor events have been expanded, and the new performing arts center in the Fairview area will be opened for community use (the McDonough PAC as well, after its renovations are completed). Outdoor spaces on all school campuses are now available for use by the public, and school-sponsored summer camps will be able to open for on-campus operations. Masks will be optional at all outdoor spaces and activities, including graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

