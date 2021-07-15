Henry County school millage hearings set

The first is July 18 at 4:30 p.m. Two meetings are set for July 26, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Final adoption of the millage rate is scheduled to take place after the third meeting. The rate will not change since it is already at its limit of 20 mills, where it has been since 2007.

Recent increases in property values, however, mean that the actual tax bills for property owners will go up, and the law requires public hearing whenever more property tax revenue is collected over the previous year. Citizens can participate by attending the hearings in person or watching them via livestream from the school district’s website. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.