Henry County school board OK’s computer contract

A $270,070 expenditure for new computers was approved by the Henry County Board of Education at its March 8 regular meeting. According to officials, the new equipment is intended to replace computers at the end of their life cycles in select CTAE labs, which will be outfitted with computers that meet industry standards for students in the engineering, architectural drawing and design, and business labs.
Schools set to benefit from the acquisition include Dutchtown Middle and High; Locust Grove High; McDonough Middle and High; Union Grove High; Woodland High; and the Academy for Advanced Studies.
In other business, Makenzie McDaniel was appointed by his fellow board members to represent the district at the Georgia School Board Association Delegate Assembly this June in Savannah.
Information: henry.k12.ga.us.