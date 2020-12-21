Henry County school board considering new E-SPLOST projects

District staff suggested classroom additions at several schools to alleviate overcrowding and the addition of two new elementary schools as well as a STEM high school available to all county students in grades 9-12. Many additional recommendations in technology, school security, transportation and other areas were presented.

The project list will likely be brought up for a vote at the board’s January meeting. If the referendum is successful, it would be the sixth in a row passed by Henry County voters with a continuous one-cent tax for the school district since 1996.