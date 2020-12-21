Henry County school board considering new E-SPLOST projects

The Henry County Board of Education at its Dec. 14 meeting was presented a recommended project list for the next round of E-SPLOST collections, should voters approve an extension of the sales tax in March of 2021.
District staff suggested classroom additions at several schools to alleviate overcrowding and the addition of two new elementary schools as well as a STEM high school available to all county students in grades 9-12. Many additional recommendations in technology, school security, transportation and other areas were presented.
The project list will likely be brought up for a vote at the board’s January meeting. If the referendum is successful, it would be the sixth in a row passed by Henry County voters with a continuous one-cent tax for the school district since 1996.