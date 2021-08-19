Henry County school board approves $210m bond move

The total amount was acquired at an interest rate of 1.38 percent, which is considerably lower than the 2.5 percent on $214 million that was borrowed in 2016. The bond issuance is a standard practice when a SPLOST is in play, allowing the district to begin work immediately on projects that are to be funded by the one-cent tax that will be collected over the next several years. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.