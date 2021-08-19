Henry County school board approves $210m bond move

On the heels of the most recent school SPLOST referendum, the Henry County Board of Education approved a $210 million bond resolution by unanimous vote at its Aug. 9 regular meeting. The bond sale occurred that morning and there was high demand due to the district’s excellent credit rating, according to officials.
The total amount was acquired at an interest rate of 1.38 percent, which is considerably lower than the 2.5 percent on $214 million that was borrowed in 2016. The bond issuance is a standard practice when a SPLOST is in play, allowing the district to begin work immediately on projects that are to be funded by the one-cent tax that will be collected over the next several years. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.