Henry County sales tax revenue stable amid COVID

In other financial news, Smith said the county has so far received $5.9 million in CARES Act reimbursements and other intergovernmental grants, while distributing $5.1 to meet various needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 119 small businesses and 34 nonprofits have applied for grant assistance to date, with 36 businesses and six nonprofits receiving grants during that time, according to Smith.