Henry County sales tax revenue stable amid COVID

Henry County SPLOST revenue is above budget in recent months.

Henry County | 26 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Henry County is one of only three counties in which local-option sales tax revenues have not taken a significant hit recently, county finance director David Smith said during his quarterly update at the Oct. 20 regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Commissioners. SPLOST revenues are averaging $3.6 million per month, or $200,000 more than the budget, he noted.

In other financial news, Smith said the county has so far received $5.9 million in CARES Act reimbursements and other intergovernmental grants, while distributing $5.1 to meet various needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 119 small businesses and 34 nonprofits have applied for grant assistance to date, with 36 businesses and six nonprofits receiving grants during that time, according to Smith.

