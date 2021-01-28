Henry County public schools taking pre-K applications

Registration is underway for pre-kindergarten classes at nine Henry County public elementary schools for the 2021-2022 academic year. Parents have until Feb. 5 to submit applications, and previous interest indicates the likelihood of more applications than available spaces, which would mean the district uses a lottery system to determine which children get in.
This is a full-day program funded by the Georgia Lottery for classes at Austin Road, Fairview, Hampton, Mt. Carmel, Oakland, Pate’s Creek, Tussahaw, Wesley Lakes and Woodland elementary schools. All applications can be found on the district’s website, henry.k12.ga.us, by clicking on the Learning & Performance Division link and then selecting Pre-K.
All students must be four years of age or older on Sept. 1, 2021.