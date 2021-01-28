Henry County public schools taking pre-K applications

This is a full-day program funded by the Georgia Lottery for classes at Austin Road, Fairview, Hampton, Mt. Carmel, Oakland, Pate’s Creek, Tussahaw, Wesley Lakes and Woodland elementary schools. All applications can be found on the district’s website, henry.k12.ga.us, by clicking on the Learning & Performance Division link and then selecting Pre-K.

All students must be four years of age or older on Sept. 1, 2021.