Henry County police offering class on citizen interaction

The Henry County Police Department has announced the formation of a “Citizen/Police Encounter” class scheduled for Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m. in the HCPD training room, 108 S. Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough. It is open to ages 13 and up.
According to officials, the class is designed to encourage safe interactions between the police and the residents of Henry County. The program’s focus is on teenagers who have had little to no interaction with law enforcement, and parents are encouraged to have healthy conversations with their children about police encounters.
Attendees to complete an application and sign a waiver form to participate. Information: CRU@co.henry.ga.us.