Henry County officials sprucing up I-75 area

Landscape improvements are being made at the Jodeco Road, Jonesboro Road and Hwy. 155 interchanges along I-75 under a new initiative credited to Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons.
According to an Aug. 21 statement, Clemmons said she made the beautification program a priority along the three main thoroughfares to help boost economic development, tourism and to make the areas attractive for motorists. Crews have been prepping the concrete medians to make way for the decorative vegetation that will be placed along the middle of the two roadways.
Code enforcement will regularly patrol the area to ensure the area remains clean and free of trash and debris.