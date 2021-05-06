Henry County job fair set for May 12

Henry County government officials have announced a job fair in the coming weeks as more than 100 employee vacancies are waiting to be filled. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, 2-7 p.m. at the Jason T. Harper Event Center at Heritage Park, 95 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.
More than 30 county departments will be represented at the job fair, including the court system and public safety division, according to a statement from county officials. Attendees are encouraged to come prepared for on-site interviews, and registration is also recommended. Interested job seekers can register online at henrycounty-ga.com/HR.