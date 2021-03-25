Henry County commissioners approve more updates to senior centers

Nearly $50,000 is being spent to spruce up senior centers in Henry County. The Board of Commissioners approved a $30,982 expenditure for new carpet at Heritage Senior Center in McDonough, replacing 20-year old carpet that has become visually unappealing and also a safety hazard because of wear and tear, according to officials.
Also approved was the delivery and setup of two pool tables at Heritage and two more at Hidden Valley Senior Center at a total cost of $17,873. They are replacing pool tables that are many years old and inadequate for daily use. The county’s capital funds account is being utilized for all of these expenditures.
