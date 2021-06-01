ajc logo
Henry County commissioners approve budget with no tax rate increase

The Henry County Board of Commissioners at the May 18 meeting.

Henry County | 50 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A $189,644,918 budget for the 2022 fiscal year was adopted by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its May 18 regular meeting. According to officials, it will require no use of fund balance and no millage rate increase, based on the current county millage of 12.733.

Key expenditures highlighted during the budget presentation included $5 million to update various employee compensation and benefit programs, $1.5 million to hire needed additional public safety officers, $200,000 to restructure the new elections facility, and $565,000 to fund a fourth Superior Court judgeship and associated costs from other judicial offices.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

