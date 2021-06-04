Henry County commissioners approve at-large appointments

Three appointments were approved and announced by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its May 18 regular meeting. Fred Mays will serve in an at-large seat on the Henry County Water Authority beginning July 1 and his term will end Dec. 31, 2023. Charles E. Marshall will be an at-large member of the Henry County Development Authority effective immediately until the end of 2024.
Both appointments were made by commission chair Carlotta Harrell as authorized under new legislation, and they were confirmed by unanimous vote of the commissioners. Harrell also appointed Anne Compton-Brown to be assistant county attorney, and that did not require a commission vote.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.