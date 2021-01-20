Henry County board says no to commercial proposal

The property in question consists of 8.43 acres south of Hwy. 20 and east of Simpson Mill Road. The applicant made a request for an amendment to the comprehensive plan that would change the future land use map from low density residential to commercial. Dee Clemmons, in whose district the property lies, made a motion to deny and it passed 5-1 with Johnny Wilson voting in opposition.

A subsequent rezoning petition to change the site from OI (office-institutional) to C-1 (neighborhood commercial) was also denied, with Clemmons’ motion passing unanimously.