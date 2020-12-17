Henry County board OK’s network improvements

Among the resolutions approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Dec. 1 regular meeting were a $276,043 technology expenditure for network hardware infrastructure equipment at various county buildings; the $69,115 purchase of a cardboard baler for the recycling center; a bid for a consultant to collect and update stormwater infrastructure inventory in the unincorporated county; and acceptance of ownership of about 30 public roadways not on the state highway system to be added to the county’s road mileage total.