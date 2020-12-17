Henry County board OK’s network improvements

Among the resolutions approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Dec. 1 regular meeting were a $276,043 technology expenditure for network hardware infrastructure equipment at various county buildings; the $69,115 purchase of a cardboard baler for the recycling center; a bid for a consultant to collect and update stormwater infrastructure inventory in the unincorporated county; and acceptance of ownership of about 30 public roadways not on the state highway system to be added to the county’s road mileage total.
The board also approved its 2021 meeting schedule and a list of county holidays for next year.
