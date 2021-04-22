Henry County board OK’s health coverage increase

Health insurance costs for Henry County employees are increasing more than $1.5 million this year, according to officials who reviewed the county’s employee benefit and medical insurance plans for 2021-2022 which were adopted by the Board of Commissioners at its April 6 regular meeting. County staff indicated that renewal quotes received from Cigna and Kaiser reflected an increase of more than 5 percent, adding up to $1.4 million for Cigna and $162,000 for Kaiser.