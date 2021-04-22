Henry County board OK’s health coverage increase

Health insurance costs for Henry County employees are increasing more than $1.5 million this year, according to officials who reviewed the county’s employee benefit and medical insurance plans for 2021-2022 which were adopted by the Board of Commissioners at its April 6 regular meeting. County staff indicated that renewal quotes received from Cigna and Kaiser reflected an increase of more than 5 percent, adding up to $1.4 million for Cigna and $162,000 for Kaiser.
Renewal of both providers was recommended to maintain continuity and consistency with employees, 1,200 of whom are currently insured by Cigna and 298 who are with Kaiser, according to officials.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.