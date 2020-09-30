Henry County board eyes T-SPLOST referendum in late 2021

Proponents of the proposed transportation sales tax (T-SPLOST) resolution in Henry County are now aiming for a target date of one year later than originally planned. The Board of Commissioners voted at its Sept. 15 regular meeting to continue working with the county’s various municipalities in hopes of having a Nov. 2021 referendum on the matter, and to also be in conversation with the Henry County Board of Education to join the county on that date.
The commissioners initially hoped to have it come up for a vote this November but COVID-19 delays led them to postpone. The vote was 4-2 with commissioners Gary Barham and Johnny Wilson in opposition.