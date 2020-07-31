Henry County board approves residential rezoning

James Nutt of Marietta made the request to allow the development of a residential subdivision on the north side of Hampton-Locust Grove Road across from Brindley Way. The property lies directly south of a warehouse distribution center.

The approval came with 14 conditions including certain building exterior stipulations, a minimum of 2,800 square feet for each home with two-car side-entry garages, no modular or manufactured homes, minimum buffers along all sides of the overall site, restrictive covenants and a homeowners association.