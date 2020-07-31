X

Henry County board approves residential rezoning

A tract on Hampton-Locust Grove Road was rezoned.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A rezoning request for a 41.2-acre site on Hampton-Locust Grove Road just west of Hwy. 155 was rezoned to R-3 (single-family residential) by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its July 21 regular meeting.

James Nutt of Marietta made the request to allow the development of a residential subdivision on the north side of Hampton-Locust Grove Road across from Brindley Way. The property lies directly south of a warehouse distribution center.

The approval came with 14 conditions including certain building exterior stipulations, a minimum of 2,800 square feet for each home with two-car side-entry garages, no modular or manufactured homes, minimum buffers along all sides of the overall site, restrictive covenants and a homeowners association.

