Henry County board approves $20m transfer for capital projects

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Aug. 3 regular meeting to assign $20 million of the county’s unassigned FY2021 fund balance and transfer the money to be used for capital project expenditures. According to officials, the county has adopted a long-term deferred maintenance and capital improvement plan and needs to restructure fund operations deliberately to achieve the plan by appropriately funding the projects of the plan.
In other business, the commissioners passed a resolution expressing support for the I-75 Central Corridor Coalition, a nonprofit alliance of 18 city and county governments along that corridor promoting smart growth planning in the region. The board has been a dues-paying member of the organization since 2018. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.