Henry County airport terminal project begins

Ground has been broken by Henry County officials on construction of the new 4,502-square-foot terminal building at Atlanta Speedway Airport in Hampton. The $2.26 million project is being funded by the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax. Construction of the first phase is expected to be completed by March 2022 and the second phase by June 2022.
County commissioner Dee Clemmons, in whose district the airport lies, said that the facility was made possible by the cooperation of the Board of Commissioners and the realization of the need for it. She noted that it signifies the “next phase of aircraft rental” in the county.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.