Henry company donates to fire dept.

Henry County’s firefighters are receiving a large in-kind donation from a company headquartered in McDonough. Zinus CEO and chairman Youn Jae Lee announced June 8 that 150 new mattresses and mattress frames manufactured at a local facility would be donated to the Henry County Fire Department for use in its fire stations. According to a statement released by the Henry County Development Authority, the company is already making these products locally less than a year after unveiling plans to retrofit a former distribution center to serve as its first North American advanced manufacturing facility. Information: choosehenry.com.