ajc logo
X

Henry company donates to fire dept.

From left, Henry County Development Authority chair Pierre Clements, Zinus chairman/CEO Youn Jae Lee, and Henry County Board of Commissioners chair Carlotta Harrell.
Caption
From left, Henry County Development Authority chair Pierre Clements, Zinus chairman/CEO Youn Jae Lee, and Henry County Board of Commissioners chair Carlotta Harrell.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
0 minutes ago

Henry County’s firefighters are receiving a large in-kind donation from a company headquartered in McDonough. Zinus CEO and chairman Youn Jae Lee announced June 8 that 150 new mattresses and mattress frames manufactured at a local facility would be donated to the Henry County Fire Department for use in its fire stations. According to a statement released by the Henry County Development Authority, the company is already making these products locally less than a year after unveiling plans to retrofit a former distribution center to serve as its first North American advanced manufacturing facility. Information: choosehenry.com.

In Other News
1
Impact fees going up in McDonough
2
McDonough development plat approved
3
Henry County officials announce road closure
4
Airport improvements on tap in Henry County
5
Henry board OK’s design deal for rec center
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top