Biden tells U.S. to have confidence in banks after collapse
Henry commissioners oppose state bills

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its March 7 regular meeting to approve three separate resolutions in opposition to three bills currently being considered by the Georgia General Assembly.

County officials said that all three bills – Senate Bill 188, House Bill 514, and House Bill 517 – pertain to reducing county authority over key development and planning decisions, such as how many rentals are allowed within a particular development, a 180-day limit on development moratoriums, and other challenges to home rule authority. County staff was instructed to submit the approved resolutions to the appropriate state officials as soon as possible.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

