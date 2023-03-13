Henry commissioners oppose state bills

County officials said that all three bills – Senate Bill 188, House Bill 514, and House Bill 517 – pertain to reducing county authority over key development and planning decisions, such as how many rentals are allowed within a particular development, a 180-day limit on development moratoriums, and other challenges to home rule authority. County staff was instructed to submit the approved resolutions to the appropriate state officials as soon as possible.

