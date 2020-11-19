X

Henry commissioners cancel meeting

Henry County | 9 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners regular meeting scheduled for Nov. 17 has been cancelled. According to a statement released by county officials a day ahead of the scheduled meeting, “a key staff member has tested positive for the COVID-19 and was in direct contact with other staff and several members of the leadership team. As is protocol and in an abundance of caution, those individuals will self-quarantine until test results come back negative.” There was no word about whether the next regularly scheduled meeting, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m., would be affected.

