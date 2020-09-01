Henry commissioners approved $1M-plus for stormwater work

The board approved approve three bid awards to Summit Construction and Development LLC., and one bid award to Southeastern Site Development for work on Chestnut Lake Drive ($216,566), South Laney Road ($88,432), Woodstown Road ($348,587) and Speer Road ($596,853). Also approved was $55,718 for Henry County Water Authority utility relocation related to the Speer Road project. Funding for all of these projects will be allocated from the county’s stormwater budget.