Henry commissioners approved $1M-plus for stormwater work

Four sites in Henry County are getting storm drain replacement.
Henry County | 33 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Aug. 18 regular meeting to allocate more than $1 million for construction of storm drain replacements at four locations.

The board approved approve three bid awards to Summit Construction and Development LLC., and one bid award to Southeastern Site Development for work on Chestnut Lake Drive ($216,566), South Laney Road ($88,432), Woodstown Road ($348,587) and Speer Road ($596,853). Also approved was $55,718 for Henry County Water Authority utility relocation related to the Speer Road project. Funding for all of these projects will be allocated from the county’s stormwater budget.

