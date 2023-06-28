BreakingNews
Henry commissioners approve rezoning requests

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
27 minutes ago

Two residential rezoning requests were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its June 20 regular meeting.

One was an application by a Fayetteville developer to rezone 215 acres on Locust Road, southeast of downtown Locust Grove, to single-family residential on sewer for the development of a new subdivision. That item was approved unanimously with 31 conditions.

The other request was for a 2.7-acre site on the west side of Moseley Road, north of Bennington Drive, to allow the property to be split into three separate single-family residences. That request was also approved by unanimous vote.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

