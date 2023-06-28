Henry commissioners approve rezoning requests

Two residential rezoning requests were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its June 20 regular meeting.

One was an application by a Fayetteville developer to rezone 215 acres on Locust Road, southeast of downtown Locust Grove, to single-family residential on sewer for the development of a new subdivision. That item was approved unanimously with 31 conditions.

The other request was for a 2.7-acre site on the west side of Moseley Road, north of Bennington Drive, to allow the property to be split into three separate single-family residences. That request was also approved by unanimous vote.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.