Henry commissioners approve aquatic center site

Henry County’s aquatic center site has been selected.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its April 5 regular meeting to approve the location of the upcoming county aquatic center on a portion of the existing Cotton Fields Golf Course property in McDonough.

Since the $22 million aquatic center’s development was approved by voters as part of the county’s most recent SPLOST, multiple potential sites have been considered by the board.

A plan to locate the facility just off Jodeco Road fell through when an agreement to have land donated for the site was not completed.

The Cotton Fields property is owned by the county, and a reconfiguration of the golf course would likely be required as part of the project.

The board also approved a $1.1 million architectural design services contract for the aquatic center.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

