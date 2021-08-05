Henry commissioners accept grant, donation

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 20 regular meeting to accept a $50,000 Emergency Management Performance Grant from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency. It includes an in-kind labor match, according to officials, and the county’s emergency management agency met all necessary qualifications to receive the funding. In other public safety business, the commissioners voted to accept a donation of 150 full-size mattresses and frames from Zinus USA, which has a facility in McDonough. These are intended for use at various Henry County Fire Department stations. Their monetary value is reported to be $75,000. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.