Henry commissioner involved in social media controversies

Two separate investigations were initiated last week regarding social media posts that involve Henry County commissioner Dee Clemmons.
County officials reported July 14 that a social media argument between Clemmons and a citizen did not rise to the level of criminal wrongdoing on the commissioner’s part. The citizen in question filed a complaint with Henry County police, which brought in other agencies to assist in the investigation.
Police are also investigating the origins of a fake post involving Clemmons, which the commissioner said contained racist and slanderous false statements attributed to her.