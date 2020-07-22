X

Henry commissioner involved in social media controversies

Dee Clemmons.
Henry County | 1 hour ago

Two separate investigations were initiated last week regarding social media posts that involve Henry County commissioner Dee Clemmons.

County officials reported July 14 that a social media argument between Clemmons and a citizen did not rise to the level of criminal wrongdoing on the commissioner’s part. The citizen in question filed a complaint with Henry County police, which brought in other agencies to assist in the investigation.

Police are also investigating the origins of a fake post involving Clemmons, which the commissioner said contained racist and slanderous false statements attributed to her.

