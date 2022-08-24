ajc logo
Henry commission raises impact fees

Impact fees are going up in Henry County.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
23 minutes ago

An increase in county development impact fees was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 2 regular meeting. The one-time fees are applied to parks and recreation, public safety, and, as of this year, transportation projects.

Money only goes towards new growth rather than maintenance of existing facilities. The fees were raised for the first time since 2003 and the vote came after a one-year study by a consulting firm.

Officials said that for warehouses and manufacturing developments, fees can range anywhere from roughly $2,000 to over $1.5 million based on the square footage of a facility, while the residential fee increase amounts to an extra $118 a year based on a 30-year mortgage.

The vote was 4-2 with Johnny Wilson and Bruce Holmes in opposition.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
