Henry board tables zoning requests

A proposed amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan, designating 21.379 acres north of Hwy. 20/81 at International Avenue as high-density residential, did not pass as the initial motion to approve received a 2-2-1 vote. When advised by legal counsel that the board could not leave the matter with a tie vote, a subsequent motion to table it until the April 18 meeting passed 3-2.

Two unrelated agenda items, one of which was a request for mixed-use zoning of a 21.5-acre site on Jonesboro Road to allow multi-family residential as well as commercial development, were also tabled until April 18.